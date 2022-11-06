BROWN, Phyllis A.



Age 86, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 11, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

