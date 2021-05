IN LOVING MEMORY



Ricky Brown, Jr. "BO"



11/6/1979 - 5/18/2007



14 years ago



Of all the special gifts in life However great or small



To have you as my Son



Was the greatest gift of all.



A special time, A special face, A special son I can't replace, With an aching heart



I whisper low, I miss you son And love you so.



LOVE & MISS YOU, SON,



Mom & Dad