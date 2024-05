IN MEMORIAM



In Loving Memory



Ricky Brown, Jr. "Bo"



11/06/79 - 05/18/07



17 years ago



Son



I thought of you today, but that is nothing new



I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too



I think of you in silence, I often speak your name



All I have are memories, and a picture in a frame



Your memory is a keepsake, from which I never part



God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart



Love & miss you everyday, Son



Mom & Dad



