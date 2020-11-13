X

BROWN, Robert

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BROWN, Robert Maurice Lt. Col. (Ret)

Age 87, passed away on

Tuesday November 10, 2020. He was born in South Bend, IN, on November 27, 1932, to Paul Maurice and Helen (Miller) Brown. He was married to

Patricia Ann (Zook) Brown for 59 years before her death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son Kenneth, his sister Norma, brothers Eugene, James,

Norman and 2 infant brothers. Robert is survived by his

children, Susan (Robert) Ackerman, David (Ron) Brown-Gray and Frederick (Rachel) Brown. His Grandchildren Jennifer Rice (Wayne Vance), Lucas Ackerman, Derrick (Ashley) Brown and Elizabeth (Joshua) White. Great-Grandchildren, Violet and

Ruby Rice, Rhett and Lincoln Brown. His brother Lee (Ruth) Brown and his sister Elizabeth (Rex) Fields and numerous

Nieces and Nephews. He was a Mechanical Engineering Graduate of Purdue University. Robert entered the U.S. Air Force in July 1954. He logged over 4,200 hours as a pilot, flying planes including the B-52 and KC-135. He was a system program

officer supporting development of various USAF systems, and continued supporting USAF aircraft development and testing as a civilian. He faithfully served 22 years, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. He achieved numerous Air Force Medals and Commendations. After retirement, he worked for Program Control Corp., in Beavercreek. He served on several committees at East Dayton Baptist Church and was ordained as a

Deacon. He was involved in The Gideons ministry, spreading the Good News of Jesus and distributing New Testaments. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Service will be on

Monday, November 16 at 11:00 am at The Church at Eastmont (formerly East Dayton Baptist Church) 1380 Spaulding Road, with Pastor Brian Kershaw officiating. Burial will follow at

Valley View Cemetery. The family is asking for donations to The Church at Eastmont or to The Gideons (gideons.org).

Condolences can be sent to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.