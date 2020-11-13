BROWN, Robert Maurice Lt. Col. (Ret)



Age 87, passed away on



Tuesday November 10, 2020. He was born in South Bend, IN, on November 27, 1932, to Paul Maurice and Helen (Miller) Brown. He was married to



Patricia Ann (Zook) Brown for 59 years before her death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son Kenneth, his sister Norma, brothers Eugene, James,



Norman and 2 infant brothers. Robert is survived by his



children, Susan (Robert) Ackerman, David (Ron) Brown-Gray and Frederick (Rachel) Brown. His Grandchildren Jennifer Rice (Wayne Vance), Lucas Ackerman, Derrick (Ashley) Brown and Elizabeth (Joshua) White. Great-Grandchildren, Violet and



Ruby Rice, Rhett and Lincoln Brown. His brother Lee (Ruth) Brown and his sister Elizabeth (Rex) Fields and numerous



Nieces and Nephews. He was a Mechanical Engineering Graduate of Purdue University. Robert entered the U.S. Air Force in July 1954. He logged over 4,200 hours as a pilot, flying planes including the B-52 and KC-135. He was a system program



officer supporting development of various USAF systems, and continued supporting USAF aircraft development and testing as a civilian. He faithfully served 22 years, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. He achieved numerous Air Force Medals and Commendations. After retirement, he worked for Program Control Corp., in Beavercreek. He served on several committees at East Dayton Baptist Church and was ordained as a



Deacon. He was involved in The Gideons ministry, spreading the Good News of Jesus and distributing New Testaments. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Service will be on



Monday, November 16 at 11:00 am at The Church at Eastmont (formerly East Dayton Baptist Church) 1380 Spaulding Road, with Pastor Brian Kershaw officiating. Burial will follow at



Valley View Cemetery. The family is asking for donations to The Church at Eastmont or to The Gideons (gideons.org).



Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com