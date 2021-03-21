BROWN, Robert F.



Age 92 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 19, 1928, in Dayton, to the late Frank and Catherine Brown. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his



former wife, Gladys Marcella Brown; and son-in-law, John Hatton. Robert will be missed by his loving wife of 18 years, Reba; children, Rebecca Hatton, Douglas (Denise) Wood, David (Sondra) Wood and



Michael Moore; grandchildren, Eric, Michelle and Christopher Wood, John Cook, and Joseph Michael Moore; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Sylvia and Charlie; sister, Theresa Bailey;



nieces, nephews and many friends. Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from GM and was a member of the American Legion Post #200 and the VFW Post #3283. In past years, Robert was an avid fisherman and



enjoyed riding his bicycle on long trips. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required face masks be worn in all public places. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Salvation Army. To share a memory of Robert or leave a special message for his family, visit



