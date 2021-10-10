dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROWN, Sharon

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Sharon Kay

72, of Springboro and previously of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Springfield

Masonic Home.

She was born August 18, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Fern (Simmons) Lewis.

Sharon Kay was the Clerk of Courts for Greenup County, Kentucky, for nearly 30 years and was an honorable Kentucky Colonel for over 30 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Sharon Kay was known for her spunky personality and her humor. She left an impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed all kinds of music, especially blue grass.

She is survived by her son, Eric Scott (Veronica) Brown; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Brown; as well as numerous

extended family.

Sharon Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald L. Brown; sister, Debbie Gash; and brother, Roger Lewis.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Holly's Restaurant, 1619 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions could be made to the Springfield Masonic Home or the Shriner's Children's

Hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
BECKS, Mary
4
ALFORD, Michael
5
YOUNTS, Richard
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top