BROWN, Susan

BROWN (nee Woodard), Susan Rae



Susan Rae Brown (nee Woodard), born October 5, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, to Jack T. and W. Rowena Woodard, died on June 30, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH.



Sue's formative years were spent in Bloomington; Winnemucca, NV; and Decatur, IL. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1966 and completed her bachelor's degree from Miami University, Oxford, OH, in 1992. She retired from Miami University in 2006, after 31 plus years.



Sue married Bruce Berry and they had two daughters, Anne and Erin. In 2005, Sue married Michael Brown of Cincinnati. She and Michael spent many wonderful years together. They were great bluegrass music fans and traveled far and wide to attend concerts. They loved to dine with friends, and celebrated many milestones together, including having the same birthday.



Sue was an avid reader and a longtime active book club member, a thoughtful giver of gifts, and she devoted much time and energy to political activities. Sue was curious. She loved to travel and experience different cultures. She loved to learn and enjoyed stimulating conversation with friends and family.



Sue is survived by her husband Michael; her daughters Anne (Jason) Schneider, and Erin Berry; Michael's children Chris (Kelley) Brown, and Jennifer Schwamberger and her children; a brother Dan (Maureen) Woodard of Harristown, IL; sisters Mary Mills of Decatur, Becky (Rick) Snow of Williamsville, IL; and grandchildren Aaron Jacob Kirby and Bianca Tarantino. Sue leaves behind many lifelong friends whom she loved and considered family. She will be sorely missed.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family.

