BROWN, Tamara Kay



Tamara Kay Brown, 62, of Springfield, passed away July 15, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 21, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of George Parsons and Betty (Robbins) (Parsons) Moore. Tamara was a member of the Medway Church. She enjoyed crafting, doing yard work and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of seven years; Duane Brown, one son; Casey Parsons (Amanda), four grandchildren; Joshua Parsons, Nickolas Parsons, Maverick Parsons and Nathaniel Larason, siblings; George Parsons, Debra Byron, Lisa Parsons and Dwayne Parsons, niece; Jessica Parsons, nephew; Andrew Thacker II and special friends; Candy Chaffin and Patti Neff. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Monday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Krista Linn officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30PM until the time of the services in the chapel. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

