TERRY H. BROWN, age 86, of Springfield, passed away on July 1, 2024 at Wooded Glen Health Campus. He was born in Spartanburg, Pennsylvania on November 16, 1937, the son of Alfred and Viola (Leninger) Brown. Terry was a graduate of Titusville High School in Titusville,PA , where he excelled at wrestling. At the age of 17, Terry gave up the opportunity of a wrestling scholarship to serve his country in the United States Air Force, where he was primarily an Air Traffic Controller, stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB. Following his honorable discharge, Terry spent the remainder of his career at Navistar, retiring after 30 years of service. In his free time, Terry enjoyed spending time at his grandkids' sporting events and following the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was also a Master Gardener and took great pride in caring for his roses and many other flowers. Above all, Terry's family was everything and he cherished every moment he could spend with them. Terry leaves behind his daughter, Lisa (Gary) James; one son, Mitch (Jennifer) Brown; daughter-in-law, Sandy Brown; grandchildren, Ryan (Cheryl) James, Chelsae (Ken) Schaub , Jordan (Aurora) Brown, Jillian Brown, Drake Brown and Kelton Brown; great-granddaughters, Scarlett James and Sophie Schaub; sister, Janice (Bob) Wilson; brothers, Richard (Kathy) Brown, Patrick (Patricia) Brown and Michael (Sara) Brown; brothers-in-law, Terry Reynolds and Jim Guntrum, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Blanch Brown in 2019; son, Mark Brown; sisters, Isabel Brown, Kate Reynolds and Mary Guntrum, along with a brother, Jack (Marlene) Brown. Terry's family would like to thank the staff of Wooded Glen Health Campus for the loving care provided to him. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, July 6, 2024 from 9:30 to 10:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Terry's life will begin at 10:30. A live-stream of Terry's service will be available via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 10:30am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





