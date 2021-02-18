BROWN, Thelma Jane "T.J."



Thelma Jane (T.J.) Brown, of Marco Island, Florida, died at the age of 95, on February 13, 2021. T.J. was born in the quaint farming town of Lewisburg, Ohio, on August 30, 1925. She was the daughter to the late Herb and Cleda



(Ryder) Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Loren Miller, Robert Miller, Ramon Miller and Roland Miller.



She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Sommer of Vandalia, OH, Marilyn Hittle of Greenville, OH, and brother, Dale Miller (Dorothy) of Frostproof, FL. To carry on her legacy are three children, Gary Brown of Greenville, OH, Judy Brown of Fairborn, OH, and Ned (Deb) Brown of Arcanum, OH; six grandchildren: Nichole (Chad) Brown Collins of Fleming Island, FL, Hilary Deemer of Dayton, OH, Ryan (Stacie) Brown of Morrow, OH, Travis (Richelle) Brown of Bloomington, IN, Tracy (Brian) Layne of Arcanum, OH, and Tyler Landis of Columbus, OH; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.



T.J. retired as an educator and administrator after serving for 31 years. She was an inspiration to many, showing that with hard work and dedication dreams could be achieved. In 1985, she retired to her dream home of Marco Island, Florida, her "piece of heaven," where she lived full-time for nearly 35 years. She stayed active with volunteering even after retirement; she started the first Great Books Reading Club in Marco Island and was a founding member of the Marco Island Historical Society. Besides her family, her other loves included education, gardening, cooking, fishing, boating, reading and traveling. She loved life, beauty in nature and helping others.



Per her request, memorial services will not be held, and Cremation will be followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date, including a small remembrance on Marco Island. In lieu of flowers, please donate in T.J.'s memory to the Marco Island Historical Society, 180 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island, FL 34145.



Condolences for the family may be sent to



www.zecharbailey.com