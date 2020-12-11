BROWN, Wilbur Lucien



Wilbur Lucien Brown, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1929, in Paulding, Ohio, to Dorothy (Stewart) and Wilbur Mitchell Lewis Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and



siblings: Shirley Ann Brown, Gloria Dean Clark and



Raymond Roger Brown. He was a dedicated family man and leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 62 years: Donna (Simpson) Brown; daughters: Rhonda Brown (Stephen



O'Dowd), and Sheri Brown Thomas (R. Duncan Thomas); five grandchildren: Caitlin, Fallon, Christopher, Liam and Roisin; sisters: Alma Whetsel, Elaine Brown, and sister-in-law Sara Brown; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Wilbur graduated from Kenton High School in Kenton, Ohio, in 1947. He served in the United States Army during the



Korean War as a Physical Trainer and Swim Instructor at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and in Japan as Infantry and a Military Policeman. He graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, in 1958 with a B.S. in Business Administration and a Major in Accounting. He subsequently completed courses to become an Accredited Teacher. He was a tri-varsity athlete in football, track and diving there as well. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and belonged to the Men's Group and Investment Clubs of Yellow Springs, as well as a Mason. He was employed by the Air Force Auditor



General in California, the Internal Revenue Service in Cincinnati, and retired in 1990 as a Contract Price Analyst from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, with 32 years of Government Service. Following his retirement, he was a substitute teacher, basketball coach of 7th and 8th grade girls, and child mentor in Yellow Springs Schools.



Wilbur was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he sang in both the senior and male choirs. He was a trustee serving as chairman, vice chairman, and secretary of the board for many years. He was also a



devoted "Jack of All Trades" at the church. He loved his church, served there for more than 50 years, and said he



preferred working in the background, with, and for God.



Wilbur will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Due to COVID, there will be temperature checks at the door before entering and a continuous walk through will be enforced. Graveside service will be on Thursday,



December 17 at 12p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Kenton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held in 2021, COVID permitting.



Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



