BROWNE, Billie

BROWNE (Geders), Billie Francine "Billie"



80 years, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away June 3rd, 2022. Billie was born February 8th, 1942, in Kirkwood, Missouri, and married Michael Browne, the love of her life of over 58 years in 1964. It was his career with GM that brought their family to begin a new life in Dayton, OH. Billie is preceded in death by her parents, George Geders and Floramae



(Misplay) and sister, Georgia Lee (Geders) Davenport Walters. Billie was an art enthusiast and taught children's art classes in her basement before pursuing her BS then Masters in Art



Education, graduating Suma Cum Laude from WSU. She



retired after 26 years of teaching in the Vandalia-Butler School system. Billie loved traveling. She cherished her faith, loved her family and friends. She lived with a positive and



appreciative nature that included a spirit of giving. Billie's love was immeasurable and she will be greatly missed. Billie is survived by her husband and two children: Michelle (Bob) Dircksen of Versailles, OH and Michael (Megan) Browne of La Cañada-Flintridge, CA; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Jill (Tom) Lang. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14th at St.



Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Billie will be laid to rest at Oakhill Cemetery in Missouri. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 13th from 5-7 pm at the Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, American Cancer



Society and/or the Alzheimer's Association in Billie's memory. Please share an online message with Billie's family at



www.mortonwhetstonefh.com