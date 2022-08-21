BROWNE, John Thomas "Jack"



USAF Colonel (Retired)



USAF Colonel (Retired) John "Jack" Thomas Browne, age 68, of Washington Twp., passed peacefully in his home Monday, August 15, 2022. Surviving wife of 41 years, Maureen Browne; children Kathleen Ball, Kerrianne Browne, Tara Browne, and Jonas Browne were bedside at his time of passing. Jack was born September 21, 1953, in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Irish immigrants John and Noreen Browne. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Martin Browne and Kevin Browne. Jack earned his Bachelor of Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Astronautical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1976. In 1991, he earned his Masters of Science in Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Astronautical Engineering from University of Dayton, where he met wife Maureen at the Christian Career Fellowship. In 1996, he completed his second master's degree, a Master of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology - Graduate School of Engineering & Management. In 2007, Jack retired as a Colonel in the Air Force after 33 years of service with the Meritorious Service Medal. On December 31, 2021, Jack went on to retire from a prestigious parallel civil service career of 41 years, retiring as a GS-15. At 6'4,"Jack was a presence in any room. His larger-than-life laugh was only outshone by his kindness and generosity. As an avid guitar player, his passion for music encompassed classical, Irish folk music, and The Eagles. He loved to travel with Maureen, favoring Scotland, Ireland, England, and Copenhagen; but ultimately, his favorite place to be was wherever his family was. Jack is dearly missed by his wife, children, numerous loving relatives, and many friends. Jack was a quiet, devout Christian whose passing encompasses 2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." A graveside service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery (4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428) on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 2pm with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dublin Pub in Dayton following the graveside service. Please RSVP via https://fb.me/e/3KF131W3H. To share a memory in the family guest book, visit



