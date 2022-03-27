dayton-daily-news logo
BROWNING, Aaron

Age, 31, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2021. He was born in Hamilton on August 14, 1990, the son of Barry and Dawn Renee (Carpenter) Browning. Aaron was a lover of arts who

enjoyed music, and was an

incredible painter. Aaron never knew a stranger, and brought laughter to every room he

entered. He is survived by his father Barry Browning,

brother, Drew (Lesli) Browning, grandmother Barbara Bogan, niece Mya Browning, nephew Mason Browning, aunts Becky Lawson, Lisa (James) Baker, uncle Doug Browning, special friend Kathryn Kustura, and several loving cousins and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Dawn Browning in 2013. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Interment will be in Greenwood

Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com

