dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROWNING, Marine

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWNING, Marine

Beloved wife of William W. Browning; devoted mother of Brenda (the late Daniel) Dana, Patiricia (the late David) Senner, the late Janet Reeder, the late Teressa (Steven) Wicks and Anita (John) Belanger;

loving grandmother to 7;

numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Ruby Smith and was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters, as well as her parents. Visitation on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Burial at Rose Hill will immediately follow.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes - Hamilton

3950 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
CUMMINGS, Richard
3
RUTAN, Charles
4
Jackson, Edward
5
DeHART, Brenda
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top