BROWNLEE, Stephen E. At 67 years, on July 25, 2020, at 6:57 a.m., a kind band of angels swooped down and asked Stevie to come along from his home. Steve was born July 29, 1952, at 1:02 a.m. in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Vivian J. (Brock) Brownlee and his sister, Cindy McDermott. Steve is survived by Gordon R. Beneke and his Brownlee and Brock cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with the service by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



