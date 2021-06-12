BROXTERMAN, DELORIS

BROXTERMAN (Lakes), Deloris J.



Age 80, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Broxterman in 2008, her parents, William Hobart and Lula (Gabbard) Lakes, a brother, Bernard Lakes, sisters, Virginia Knisley, Viola Tinch, Martha Candace Johnson, Faye Wilson, Lorraine Lamm. She is also preceded in death by 4 infant brothers. Deloris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanie (David) Setser; a brother, Michael D. Lakes; two grandchildren, Todd Kidder, Stacy (Travis) Ratliff; seven great-grandchildren, Brayden and Logan Kidder, Hunter Covey, McKayla, Kannan, Emily and Kiersten Ratliff and a great-great-granddaughter, Ava Rose Kidder. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Deloris was of the Baptist Faith and was a hairdresser for most of her life. She was also a long time employee of Parker's Dry Cleaning in Franklin. Deloris was a loving person who enjoyed being with family and friends and will be forever remembered in the hearts of all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday. Online condolences or memories may be sent to the family at



