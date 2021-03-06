BROZICH, Thomas

BROZICH, Jr., Thomas John



Age 56, of Springboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Belleville, IL, on October 3, 1964, to the late Thomas John and Margaret L. Brozich, Sr. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Robin Wright-Brozich; his puppies,



Loki, Hela, Cali and Keva; his "brother" Darrell Smith; a



brother, Michael Brozich. Tom was the Director of Operations for Lee's Famous Recipe and later was CEO of Process 1



Solutions. He was a St. Louis Cardinals Super Fan and was also an ardent Notre Dame fan. An avid golfer, he worked part time with his golfing buddies at Yankee Trace and enjoyed being a world-wide traveler. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Anderson



Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio.



Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to the MPN Research Foundation for the study of



myelofibrosis. Memories or condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



