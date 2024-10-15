Bruckman, Sr., Clyde Richard



BRUCKMAN, Clyde Richard, Sr. of Vandalia passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Dayton on October 9, 2024, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sue Ellen Keeler (Robert) and his infant daughter Cynthia. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, golf and winters spent at their condo in Florida. He also loved watching his grandsons participate in various sports. Dick worked for Sears for 38 years starting on the loading dock in Newark, Ohio and eventually holding managerial positions with Sears in Dayton, Illinois and Indiana before retiring in Vandalia for the last 20 years. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 76 years Marjorie Ann (Prior); his daughter Beverly Bruckman; son, Rick Bruckman (Debbie). His family also includes four grandsons Eric, Scott (Kelly), Chris (Devan), and Ryan; and four great grandchildren Gabriel, Natalie, Nicholas, and Sloane. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am, Friday, October 18 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E National Rd, Vandalia with Fr. Andrew Smith, celebrant. The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends Friday at 10:30 AM prior to mass at Church. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com