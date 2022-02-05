BRUDER



Alice Bruder, age 93 of Beavercreek, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2022. She was born April 26, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Leo and Catherine Pleiman. She attended Julienne High School and Sinclair Community College and she was a CTP with Certifications in Bookkeeping and Taxes. She started her own business from the ground floor up. She regularly attended classes and seminars to sharpen her skills and obtain the latest tax updates. She shared her expertise with her clients at her office in Belmont for over 35 years. In her retirement she "volunteered" to help family and friends as needed. Alice was known by many names including: Alice/Mom, Nanu and friend but no one dared call her grandma because she didn't want anyone to think she was old. She will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren for her big heart and her sense of humor and her amazing singing voice accompanied by gestures and dancing. She loved traveling with her husband,



Alvin, and occasionally invited family members to join them on vacations to special places like: Michigan Lighthouses, Disney, and Hawaii. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin Bruder, her parents: Leo and Catherine Pleiman, her brothers: Urban, Tom, Harold, Paul and her sisters: Hilda Search and Freda Olekas and her lifelong best friend Lois Gagnon. Alice is survived by her children: Wanda (Ronald) Wist Lee, Bonnie (Robert) Petersilge, Brian (Lesbia) Bruder and



Bonnie Bruder, grandchildren: Julie Wist, Christine (Ted) Vanlandeghen, Edmund Wist, Marc (Stephanie) Seibert,



Tamara Piacenti and Shawn (Jesse) Petersilge, Ryan Bruder, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends, including the staff at "Traditions of Beavercreek". The family will receive friends on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 11am-12pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1pm at Ascension Catholic Church (2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45420). Burial to follow at Calvary



Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice.

