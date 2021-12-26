BRUGGEMAN, Nancy

BRUGGEMAN (nee Ridge), Nancy Elizabeth



Nancy Elizabeth Bruggeman, 64, was called to Eternal Rest on her birthday, December 17, 2021, after a two-year, courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Cincinnati and adopted at the age of three months by her late parents, C.W. and Carolyn Ridge. Nancy graduated from Fenwick High School in 1976 and attended Georgetown College. She spent her career in the travel industry working in both the private and corporate sector. Nancy was known for her exceptional customer service in planning and executing reservations and accommodations both domestically and internationally. Nancy served on the Board of the Middletown Symphony, contributing to the Guest Conductor Symphony as Chair of her daughter's Guest Conductor campaign. She was also a Fenwick Festival volunteer and a member of Holy Family Parish. To cherish the memory of Nancy's strong will, faith, and selfless love, she is survived by her



devoted daughter, Emma (fiance, Brett Carder); brothers, James (Laurie) Ridge of Pahoa, HI, and Michael (Tam) Dowd of Kettering. She will also be remembered by her father-in-law, Robert Bruggeman of McCormick, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Kent (Lita) Bruggeman of West Chester; nieces, Jillian Ridge, Madison and Brianna Dowd; and nephews, Robert and Lucas Bruggeman and Liam Dowd; and great-nephew,



Matthew Fronheiser. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kevin, in August 2021; mother-in-law, Dottie Bruggeman; and nephew, Dustin McLaughlin. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nancy's chosen charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - Shriner's Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza 2-West, Dayton, OH 45404 - OR - a charity of one's choice. Out of an abundance of caution, unvaccinated individuals attending the visitation or funeral are asked to wear face masks as protection for themselves and others. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

