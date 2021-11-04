BRUMAGE, James S.



Mr. James S. Brumage, 94, of Bimble, formerly of Springfield, OH, the widower of Elaine Rowe Brumage, passed away



Monday evening, September 27, 2021, at his home.



James was a former Texaco employee and faithfully served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the 4th Armored Infantry in Germany. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Springfield, OH, and loved fishing, working in his garden, playing with his great-grandchildren and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Brumage Parker.



Survivors include two children, Sherry Brumage Payne and husband, John, of Bimble and James R. Brumage and wife, Connie, of Leesburg, FL; four grandchildren, Missy Payne Scent, Valerie Payne Ross, Randy Brumage and Suzy Parker; great-grandchildren, Bailyn and Jonas Scent, John Gabriel and Jacob Ross and Ravy Brumage; among other loved ones and dear friends.



A graveside service was conducted in the Goodin Cemetery Friday, October 1 at 12 Noon with Rev. John Payne officiating.



Casket bearers were Terry Messer, Micah Scent, Michael Ross, John Gabriel Ross, Jimmy Wynn and Ronnie Payne. Honorary bearers were Randy Brumage, Jonas Scent and Jacob Ross.



Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.

