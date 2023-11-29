Bruner, Viola R.



Viola Ruth (Montgomery) "Lola" Bruner, passed peacefully at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe on Sunday, November 26, 2023. She was born on May 30, 1930 in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Viola Montgomery. Lola moved to Middletown in 1950 and retired as an Adult Education teacher for Middletown City Schools. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, head of Bible school, active in church committees, and as a counselor in Stephens Ministry. She was also an Atrium Hospital volunteer. When Lola moved to Mt. Pleasant, she became involved in several activities. She visited residents weekly in the Mt. Pleasant community, participated in the resident association and silent auction, and conducted news broadcasts twice monthly. Lola was very social and always had kind words for everyone. In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband, James Bruner. She is survived by her four children, Anne (John) Campbell of Summerville, SC, Mark (Lolly) Bruner of Highlands Ranch, CO, Mary Morris of Middletown, OH, and David (Debra) Bruner of Miamisburg, OH; and four grandchildren, Peter Campbell, Justin Campbell, JT Bruner, and Sarah Stormo. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Life Care Fund, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050 - OR - First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



