Brunk, Robert

Robert Blair Brunk, age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023. He was a farmer for over 10 years and later retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. Bob was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. He was also a 65 year member of the Brookville Masonic Lodge #596, a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Shrine. Bob enjoyed woodworking, but most importantly, loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Geneva (Macy) Brunk, daughter and son-in-law: Ann and Allyn Yukawa, grandchildren: Angie (Michael) Johnson, Heather (Ryan) O'Grady, Jason (Destini) Yukawa, Allyson (Jesse) Walker, great grandchildren: Madison, Emma, Ava, Finn, Winnabelle, Noelani, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Blair and Vera (Brown) Brunk and sister: Susan Miller. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N. Walnut Street) with Pastor Norman Moxley II officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



