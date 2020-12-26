BRUNNER, Ronald
Age 85, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 28 at 1:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd.,
Kettering. Brian Bennett will be officiating. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel at 1:00pm. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
