BRUSS, Diane BATES

BATES BRUSS (Sieber), Diane Kathleen



Age 79, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, after a long illness. She was a member of the Englewood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where she had many loving friends. She spent many years in the door-to-door ministry, lovingly teaching others about Jehovah God and Jesus Christ. Diane also was an LPN health-care provider for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard E. Bruss (2017) and Perrin Bates (1994), her parents Edward and Virginia (Partington) Sieber, and stepson Richard "Justin" Bruss. She is survived by her siblings, Stephen Sieber and Francia Mechlin (Walter Dierig), stepson Regan (Nicole) Bruss, stepdaughters Maureen (Dan) Rice, Deborah (Graham) Perkins, stepdaughter-in-law Tina Bruss (Neal), step-grandchildren Ryan Bruss, Loren Wilson (Trey), Ethan Bruss (Emily), Coral (Micah) Kirscher, Jarrett Bruss, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Diane had a firm hope in an earthly resurrection soon. Till then, as she would say, "Tootdaloodaloo." A virtual memorial service can be viewed on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1:30 pm (EST) via Zoom, Meeting ID: 92099726232, Passcode: 1935. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to jw.org or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

