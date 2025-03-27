Bryant, Barbara Evergin

Evergin Bryant, Barbara A.



Barbara Evergin Bryant passed away on Sun, Mar 16, 2025. Funeral service to be held on Fri, Mar 28, 2025, 11:00 am at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45402, Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday at the church at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.



