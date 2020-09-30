BRYANT, Hattie Lenore Hattie Lenore Bryant, born January 15, 1931, in Hartwell, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther J. Bryant and daughter Pamela Young. She is survived by 4 daughters, Tommie Howard (Mose, Sr.), Myrtice Nelson (Standford), Josephine Bryant, Linda Bryant; 2 sons, Jerrone Bryant and Gregory Bryant. Visitation will be held 10 - 11:00 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Private services. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.thomasfunerals.com

