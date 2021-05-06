BRYANT, Jean M.



Age 91 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. Jean was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on September 15, 1929, to John and Ruby (nee Cummins) Bays. On July 5, 1947, she



married the love of her life, Ben Bryant in Corbin, Kentucky. Jean retired from Miami University after 30 years of service. Jean is survived by her children, Shirley (Blaine) McCleese, Verlyn (Ralph) Perdue and Vernon Bryant; her grandchildren, Jeff (Constance) McCleese, Jodi (Scott) Miller, Shannon



Phillips, John (Nina) Mitchell, Chris Bryant and Michael (Fantacy) Bryant; her 14 great-grandchildren; her 10 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Ann Williams, of



Knoxville, TN, and Robert (Ruth Ann) Bays, of Georgetown, KY; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her



husband of 28 years, Ben Bryant; and her brothers, Willard Cummins, Jack Bays, Sonny Bays and Don Bays. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 10th, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and service to follow with Pastor Scott Miller & son-in-law, Blaine McCleese officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Queen City Hospice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

