BRYANT, Mary E.



Mary E. Bryant, age 95, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. She was born on November 29, 1927, in Madisonville, TN, the daughter of the late Clabe Arp and Martha (Howard) Shubert. Mary worked alongside of her husband Beecher on the family farm as a caretaker from 1956 to 1970. Mrs. Bryant was a retired school bus driver for Clearcreek Township, Jefferson Township and Springboro City Schools for many years. She spearheaded the opening of 2 police sub stations in Jefferson Township and in Sugarcreek Township. Mary was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. Preceded in death by her husband Beecher Bryant in 2010, her sister Suzie O'Neil Coleman, 2 brothers Bert Shubert and Bennie Wade Shubert, and by her stepfather Phillip Shubert. She is survived by her 3 loving children Steven Bryant and wife Brenda, Pamela Kidwell and husband Russell, Debbie Rhule and husband Danny, 4 grandchildren Shane Bryant and wife Kim, Kelly VanWinkle and husband Steve, Scott Rhule and wife Kendell, and Steven Rhule, 5 great-grandchildren Peyton VanWinkle, Jordan Wallace and husband Cody, Kayla Bryant, Anasten and Ellavie Rhule, 2 great-grandsons Crew and Channing Wallace, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Private Funeral Services will be held at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Stephen Spurgin officiating. Burial Hillgrove Cemetery. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg, 323 N. 11th St., Miamisburg, OH 45342 in Mrs. Bryant's memory. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com.

