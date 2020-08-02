BRYANT, Rose Marie Was born April 10, 1926, to the late Emory and Eloise Boyd, Sr. She departed this life peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital with her family by her side. She was a native of Dayton, Ohio, for 94 years. She was employed with the Montgomery County Department of Human Services as a Home Child Care Provider for 24 years until her retirement at age 74. She loved her children and grandchildren and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed growing roses, lilies and working in her yard. She also enjoyed watching NBA basketball. Rose Marie was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Pauline Boyd; brothers, Bernard Boyd and Emory Boyd, Jr.; and son, Roger Emory Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory: devoted daughters, Deborah Wilson Roach and Theresa Burns; sons, Gerald (Barbara) Bryant of Akron, OH, and Larry (Linda) Bryant of Conyers, GA; 11 grandchildren, Rhonda Lewis, Rodney Wilson, RaShawn (Jakia) Wilson, Sharonda (Stephen) Long, Michael Bratchette, Marquis Burns, Courtney Mitchell, Ashley Bryant, Larry Jackson, Jeremy Bryant and Justine Jackson; and a host of loving and devoted great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11:00 am 12:00 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Owen Walder officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

