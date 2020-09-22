BRYANT, Tari L. "T.C." Tari "T.C." L. Bryant, age 67, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on September 19, 2020, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. She was born on February 20, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Marvin and Ruth (Woedel) Combs. She graduated from Hamilton Taft High School and on August 1, 1970, she married Terry Bryant at St. Peter in Chains in Hamilton. Terry was the love of her life and always by her side. They had just celebrated fifty years of marriage. T.C. was the office manager at Bryant Appraising and a Review Appraiser for US Bank. She also was a former National Red Cross Volunteer. T.C. loved her furry German shepherd companions, Heidi and Whiskey; enjoyed spending time at the campground; but most of all loved being with her grandkids. She is survived by her husband, Terry Bryant; two children, Scott (Rebecca) Bryant and Juliet (Ed) Sipniewski; seven grandchildren, Alex, Olivia, Vincent, Brelan, Dante, Giovanni, and Milani; three brothers, Mike (Marty) Combs, Dan (Rhonda) Combs, and Kenny (Celena) Combs; two sisters, Debbie (Gary) Benson, and Kim (Jeff) Huff; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 3:30 pm until the time of the funeral at 5:30 pm. Burial will immediately follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at Gofundme.com (search T.C. Bryant). Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

