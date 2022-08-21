BUCHANAN, Robert



Paul "Bob"



Age 70, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Robert was born to James and Ruth "Jean" Buchanan in Dayton on June 29, 1952. His parents raised him in Corwin. According to Jean, Robert was a pleasant and agreeable child. While Jean did her shopping, he'd sit, enjoy comic books, and laughed cheerfully. He mowed lawns, baled hay, and painted houses in his younger years. He liked hunting, fishing, and running turtle trap lines with his father. He enjoyed his childhood summers on the farm. He helped his grandfather cook molasses and hung out in the family's tobacco barn with his cousins. Robert graduated from Waynesville High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was a proud American and honorably served as a quartermaster seaman for four years during the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Service Medal. He was an L.P.N. for five years and a realtor for Coldwell Banker for more than ten years. He was a transportation driver for N.T.B., A.A.F.E.S., and FedEx, the latter from which he retired in 2017. From the Caribbean to Niagara Falls, he loved traveling with his family. One yearly travel tradition was camping at Natural Bridge State Park and visiting the family homestead for a reunion. He was so passionate about backpacking that he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, over 2,100 miles, from Georgia to Maine. He also backpacked the White Trail in New Hampshire, John Muir Trail in California, and the Zaleski State Forest here in Ohio. He had a pursuit of visiting the high point of each state and accomplished it from North Dakota to the east coast. He enjoyed riding on his motorcycle. He went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and rode through the Badlands and the Black Hills National Park. He was very proud of his two sons. He raised them to cherish family as much as he did. During the last few months, he gained a closer relationship with his sister. He had a life-long love of dogs, especially his family dogs, Buddy and Sadie. He liked to watch Jeopardy and was an aficionado of Trivial Pursuit. He developed an interest in nature photography, bird watching, and shooting squirrels from inside his camper with a bb gun. He delighted in family gatherings as a time to reconnect. In addition, he enjoyed taking several cruises to the Caribbean, the A.B.C. Islands, and Belize, to mention a few. He took many road trips to Gatlinburg with good friends. He was fortunate to have many friends in Florida, Alabama, and at home in Ohio. As an active member of the Waynesville American Legion Post 615 and the American Legion Riders, he regularly delivered the Christmas baskets, participated in the Memorial Day service, and performed the military gun salutes. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Beverly and Ruth "Jean" Buchanan, and his brother, Clay Buchanan. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Gretchen; two sons, Nathaniel and Ian Buchanan; beloved dog, Sadie; brother, Millard Buchanan; sister, Beverly (Robert) Ruse; and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:30 am Saturday, August 27, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 11:30 am. If desired, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton and Waynesville American Legion Post 615. Condolences at



