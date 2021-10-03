BUCHER, Brad Allen



Age 64, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Brad will be forever remembered for his infectious smile, generosity, compassion, and loyalty to all he knew. A memorial service will be held on October 10th at Routsong



Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A gathering of friends will be held from 1pm until service time at 3pm, Pastor Austin McMahan officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many angels at Hospice of



Dayton for their loving care and support during Brad's stay. Full obituary and condolences may be found at



www.routsong.com