Bucher, Flossie

BUCHER (Phelps), Flossie M.



Age 98, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She had worked at Master Electric and attended Community Church in West Milton. Flossie enjoyed spending time with her family and also playing bingo. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Donald and Missy Bucher, grandchildren: Christopher Bucher, Amy Bucher Derick (Destina) Bucher, great-grandchildren: Kylee, McKenzie, Zack, sisters: Hazel Koogler, Gracie (Glenn) York, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: John V. Bucher, parents: David and Martha (Marcum) Phelps, son: John Bucher and sister: Pauline Leis. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice. To view the service for Flossie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

