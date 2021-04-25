BUCHER, JEAN

BUCHER (Farley), Jean G.



Age 91, of Lima and formerly of South Vienna, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 24, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Harry E. and Clara Edna (Hunter) Genheimer. She was preceded in death by spouses Wilbur "Bill" Farley and



Winston "Tom" Bucher and



special companion Jim Walther. Her sisters, Lois G. Sweet and Maxine G. Ridenour, also



preceded her in death. Jean and her family moved to Lima in 1965. Survivors include children: Larry (Becky) Farley of Berkey, Ohio, Barbara F. Wilson and Andy (Karla) Farley both of Lima; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and nieces Candace S. Riley and Karen R. Price and a nephew Charles Ridenour.



A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Sat. May 1, at Shawnee United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Bucher



officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be



observed. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be



given to the Lima Symphony Orchestra Young Musicians



Competition.



Entombment will be at a later date in Shawnee Cemetery and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

