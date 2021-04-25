BUCHER (Farley), Jean G.
Age 91, of Lima and formerly of South Vienna, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 24, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Harry E. and Clara Edna (Hunter) Genheimer. She was preceded in death by spouses Wilbur "Bill" Farley and
Winston "Tom" Bucher and
special companion Jim Walther. Her sisters, Lois G. Sweet and Maxine G. Ridenour, also
preceded her in death. Jean and her family moved to Lima in 1965. Survivors include children: Larry (Becky) Farley of Berkey, Ohio, Barbara F. Wilson and Andy (Karla) Farley both of Lima; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and nieces Candace S. Riley and Karen R. Price and a nephew Charles Ridenour.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Sat. May 1, at Shawnee United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Bucher
officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be
observed. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be
given to the Lima Symphony Orchestra Young Musicians
Competition.
Entombment will be at a later date in Shawnee Cemetery and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
BUCHER, JEAN
BUCHER (Farley), Jean G.