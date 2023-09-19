Bucholtz, Sara Lucille



Sara Lucille Bucholtz, age 96 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Faubush, Kentucky on January 11, 1927 the daughter of Joseph Elbert & Flonie May (Johnson) Bland. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, Septemebr 21, 2023 from 11:30 am  1:30 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





