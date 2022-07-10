Buchsieb, Betty

BUCHSIEB (Risch), Betty



Beloved wife and mother, passed away July 5, 2022. She was born January 27, 1930, to Irvin and Margaret Risch in Logan, Ohio. Betty graduated from Logan High School, Grant Hospital School of Nursing, and Capital University. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Carl Risch, and sister Marcella Haldeman. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Walter Buchsieb Sr.; her son, Walter Charles Buchsieb II DDS (Trish); and her daughter, Christine Ann Bardon (Henri-Jean), as well as grandchildren Dr. Christopher W. Buchsieb (Alexa), Sarah Rabold (Zach), Michael Buchsieb, Matthew (Inga) Bardon, Peter (Mary Claire) and Catherine Bardon. Betty also had the joy to welcome four great-grandchildren: Hugo and Augustina Bardon, Christopher Buchsieb II (CJ), and Lennon Rabold.



Betty was a member of the Grant Hospital nurses Alumni and The Daughters of the American Revolution; she served as President of the Dayton Dental Society Women's Auxiliary and the President of the Ohio Dental Association Women's Auxiliary. Amongst various nursing roles, she served as an ER nurse at Grant. A supportive wife, mother and grandmother, the many joys of her life included her travel adventures, moving to San Francisco and Germany as a newlywed, then traveling throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events and spending time visiting with family. Betty was the chief organizer of many memorable family reunions and get-togethers.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital University, Peace Lutheran Church of Gahanna, or your favorite charity.



Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

