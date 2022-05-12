dayton-daily-news logo
BUCK, Lorinda Sue

Lorinda Sue Buck, 53, of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2022, in her home. She was born April 24, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas Morris and Linda (Kettlehake) Jones. Lorinda was a member of the Eternal Life Ministries. She

enjoyed gaming and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Benjamin Eugene Buck; three children, Megan McCormick, Robert Preston and Joshua Preston; five grandchildren, Robert "Oppie", Jimmie, Liam, Robert Jr. (Bam Bam) and Adalynn; siblings, Tom Morris II and Amanda Laughrey; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Martin Wenzler. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Linda Jones officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 pm. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park on a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

