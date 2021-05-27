BUCKEY, Mimi Darice



Age 62, died May 22, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in Dayton and grew up in Washington Township. Mimi graduated from Centerville High School in 1976. In 1981, Mimi received her Bachelor of Art



Degree in Fashion Design from University of Cincinnati. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mimi was a designer, artist and loved to make gifts for family and friends. She loved the art of cooking; her kitchen was the most important place in her home. She is known for preparing large meals and sharing with her neighbors and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Wert nee McCoy and father, Donald Richard Buckey. She leaves behind her



sister, Candace Powers (William), loving stepdad Robert E. Wert and sisters, Susie Hundt nee Wert, (Ron), Joy McLean nee Wert (Tom), and Robin Carmichael nee Wert (Roy). Loving Aunt to Chad Latta, Courtney Latta, Adam Lee Hundt



(Clayton), Marilee Howard (John), Mollee Baxter (Grant), Alyssa Mueller (Kevin), and Annamarie McCready. Grand



nieces and nephews Nala Spradling, Aruna Lou Latta, Parker Baxter, Callee Baxter, Emma Howard, Aleeah Howard, Riley Mueller, and Piper Mueller, and many relatives from The McCoy and Buckey family, and dog Moo. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Castle, 133 N. Main Street, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

