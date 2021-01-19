BUCKMASTER, Elvera R.



89, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully in her home January 16, 2021. She was born June 11, 1931, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arnold & Martha (Arps)



Gerken. Elvera was a member of Arise in Christ Lutheran Church, she volunteered for over 40 years at the Bethel Churches United Food Pantry, and Town & Country Mothers Club. She is survived by her son, Mark Buckmaster; daughters, Mary (Marty) Day of St. Louis, MO, Janet (Dan) Nugent of CA, & Carol (Terry) Egger; grandchildren Chris, Nathan, Jessica,



Julie, Jeremy & Travis; four great-grandchildren. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Buckmaster, daughters Ellen & Judy. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1pm, at the Independence Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to



Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



