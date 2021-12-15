dayton-daily-news logo
X

BUDDING, Bryan

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BUDDING, Bryan Jason

Age 53, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 18, 1967 to Leonard and Sandra (Green) Budding in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Leonard Budding and his Nanny. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Jennifer Budding of West Milton; children Jake Budding of Tipp City, Meredith (Lucas) Polley of Springboro and Hannah (Andy) Fryman of Springboro; mother Sandra Budding; stepchildren Jessica Buehrer Brown (Rob) and Kyle Buehrer (Kayla Lara); brother Blake (Autumn) Budding of Dayton and niece Maddie

Budding of Dayton. Bryan worked for General Motors for 15 years as a welder and electrician and was the owner of

Barefoot Canoe from 2008-2021. He was a member of the Tipp City Council and loved hiking and flying his drone. Bryan was passionate about fishing especially on the local rivers and on Lake Istokpoga in Florida with his Mossy Cove friends. He was the "life of the party" and left a good impression on

people wherever he went. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family

Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a reception following at the Hale House adjacent the parking lot of the funeral home. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Milton Park. Online memories of Bryan may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KAPP, Betty
2
BACH, Robert
3
BOGGS, Dakota
4
CRAIG, Karen
5
HIMMELL, Roger
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top