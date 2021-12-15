BUDDING, Bryan Jason



Age 53, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 18, 1967 to Leonard and Sandra (Green) Budding in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Leonard Budding and his Nanny. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Jennifer Budding of West Milton; children Jake Budding of Tipp City, Meredith (Lucas) Polley of Springboro and Hannah (Andy) Fryman of Springboro; mother Sandra Budding; stepchildren Jessica Buehrer Brown (Rob) and Kyle Buehrer (Kayla Lara); brother Blake (Autumn) Budding of Dayton and niece Maddie



Budding of Dayton. Bryan worked for General Motors for 15 years as a welder and electrician and was the owner of



Barefoot Canoe from 2008-2021. He was a member of the Tipp City Council and loved hiking and flying his drone. Bryan was passionate about fishing especially on the local rivers and on Lake Istokpoga in Florida with his Mossy Cove friends. He was the "life of the party" and left a good impression on



people wherever he went. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family



Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a reception following at the Hale House adjacent the parking lot of the funeral home. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Milton Park. Online memories of Bryan may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

