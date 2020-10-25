BUDDING,



Leonard Adrian "Lenny"



Age 75, of Murray, KY, passed peacefully at home on, Oct. 18, 2020. Lenny was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in Indonesia, to the late Pauline (Wetzel) Budding. He retired from GM, loved his family. Lenny also loved fixing and building things, if it was broken he could fix it and if it needed built he could build it! He proudly served his country In the Vietnam War earning a Purple Heart and took pride in being a Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward and John; sister, Sonja. Survivors include his wife, Diana J. Budding; sons, Bryan Budding and wife Jennifer, Blake Budding and wife Autumn, and Rob Kelly and wife Lindsay; daughter, Jamie Kelly; brothers, Rudy Budding and wife Yvonne, and Robert Budding and wife Dorothy; sister, Connie Wetzel; grandchildren, Jake, Meredith, Hannah, Madison, Lexi, Reece, and Zoey. He will be greatly missed by his family. A private military service will be held for his immediate family. Online condolences at



www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com