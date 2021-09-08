BUDER-THOMPSON, Maxine Marie



Maxine Marie Buder-Thompson, aged 84 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away September 3, 2021. She was born March 19, 1937, in Cincinnati to Nicholas and Irene Buder.



Maxine was an avid gardener as well as an extraordinary baker, and an expert at word puzzles.



Maxine is survived by her husband of 56 years Russell Thompson; children Jacqueline (Tim) Taylor, Judy Albers-Schulz, Joyce (Jeff) Tischbein, Russell D. (Gina) Thompson Jr., Thomas D. Thompson; step-children Karen (Steve) Brown and Donna (Mike) Bridges; grandchildren Erica, Laura, Nick, Ollie, Spencer, Simon, Natalie, Owen, Jordan, Abby, Morgan, and many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; sister Judy (Robert) Wilson; and many church friends and relatives.



She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Sylvia Lynam, Nicholas Buder Jr., and Thomas Buder.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park.



A special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Hamilton for their generous care and support.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.

