BUENGER, Patricia L.



Age 90 of Miamisburg, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home. Patricia is predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas E. Buenger and is



survived by her sons Thomas E. (Tina) Buenger Jr. of Petersburg, VA., Michael L. (Caroline) Buenger of Williamsburg, VA, Drew P. (Holly) Buenger of Ostrander, OH., grandchildren Evan, Robert, Bethany, Lindsay, and Aubrey, great-grandson Oliver, as well as her brother Donald (Miriam) Burkhart and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her



parents; brothers, Elmer Burkhart, Jack Burkhart; sister, Anne Meier; and grandson, Bennett Joseph Buenger. Patricia was a member of the Christ Child Society of Dayton, Ohio, an active member of St. Henry's Parish, and was appointed as a



Kentucky Colonel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ Child Society of Dayton, PO Box 292058, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Due to COVID-19 a small family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in December and a memorial mass and celebration will occur in the Spring of 2021. The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and prayers and would also like to thank the Doctors and home care Nurses at the Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com