Buergermeier, Denny



age 74 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Denny was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1949 to Jacob and Mattie Buergermeier. Denny graduated from Mason High School. He worked for Busam Subaru for many years. He enjoyed cars, his plants and collecting antiques and canes. Denny was a simple, moody man. Denny is survived by his wife of 23 years, Barbara Buergermeier; his sons, Aaron and Josh Buergermeier; his step-sons, Greg Simpson and Ron Paulinelli; his grandchildren, Gianna and Asher; his step-grandchildren, Nathaniel (Veronica) Simpson, Lydia (fiancé, David) Simpson, and Sophia Paulinelli; and his step great-grandson, Jack Simpson. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Mattie Buergermeier; his half-brother, Henry Harrison; and nephew, Gary Baker. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Graveside service will be held at New London Cemetery, 5195 Alert-New London Road, Shandon, Ohio, on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 1:30 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



