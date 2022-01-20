BUETTNER, Mary Frances



Mary Frances Buettner, age 82, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born on April 17, 1939, in Ingomar, OH, to the late John and Edna (Buehner) Cotterman. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church; was a longtime member of the Dixie Pathfinder Camping Club; and was a Mary Kay Cosmetic consultant for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Martha Ellen Henry and Nancy Zukowitz; brothers Henry, John and Dale Cotterman; and son-in-law Gary Vickers. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hartmut "Mut" Buettner of New Lebanon; son Scott Buettner of Roseville, CA; daughter Rhonda (Kevin) Haynes of Brookville, OH; daughter Becky Vickers (Todd Ruckrigl) of New Lebanon, OH; grandchildren Brad (Brittany) Haynes of Springboro, OH, and Kara Haynes (John Morones) of Huber Heights, OH; great-grandchildren Liliana, Londyn and Falynn; sister-in-law Stephanie Cotterman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church, 2139 Enterprise Road, West Alexandria, OH 45381 with Pastor Tim Swanson officiating. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff Zimmerman), West Alexandria, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

