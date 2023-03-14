Buhrman, Robert Paul



Robert (Bob) Paul Buhrman Sr. of Dayton, Ohio passed away at the age of 78 on March 6th, 2023. Bob was the loving husband of Linda (Daudt) for 49 years. Together they raised 7 children (5 daughters and 2 sons). He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Dorothy (Hautman) and William Buhrman and lived the majority of his life in Dayton, Ohio.



He knew at a very young age what he wanted to do in life. He started his first small business out of his parent's garage fixing cars as a teenager. He was an engineer and entrepreneur at heart, co-founding Dayton Extruded Plastics while working night shifts at Frigidaire to support his growing family. His business mind and acumen were something that carried throughout his entire life. He loved to talk business and was a mentor to many. He was a man of faith and his decisions in life were based on his strong Catholic beliefs.



He never knew a stranger and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered by his infectious smile and generous, giving nature. After the passing of his wife, Linda, he moved to the family lake house and enjoyed his weekly church services and comradery with his friends at the lake. He loved spending his holidays and weekends with all his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Linda and his brother William Buhrman. Survived by his sons, Robert (Danielle), Andrew (Gianna) Buhrman and daughters Julie (Jerry) McCarthy, Susan (Jeff) Woolf, Laura (Andy) Pasquale, Elizabeth (Jim) Frondorf and Emily Smith as well as his 18 grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at 9:30-11:00 am, Thursday March 16, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati in Robert's name. To make a tax-deductible donation to support the mission of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, please make check payable to Sisters of Charity and send to: Sister of Charity of Cincinnati, Finance Office, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount St. Joseph, OH 45051. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

