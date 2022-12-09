BULLARD,



Marcus De'Von



Age 35, of Columbus, formally of Springfield. Sunrise September 26, 1987, and Sunset November 28, 2022. Marcus is survived by his mother, Sonya Palmer-Griffie; father, Richard Bullard Jr.; three sisters; and four brothers. Visitation 6:00 PM and Funeral Service 7:00 PM Friday, December 9, 2022, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Bullard Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

