SMITH-BULLARD,



Sylvia Sue



69 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 8th, 2022. Sylvia was born in



Dayton, Ohio, on August 9th 1952. She graduated from



Roosevelt High School class of 1970. Sylvia was married to



Reverend John A. Bullard.



Sylvia has traveled the world and has made positive impact on whomever she would



encounter. Sylvia is survived by her son Joshua Smith-Bullard, siblings Marcus T. Smith and Deborah and Lewis Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Service will be held Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at Greater



Prayer Garden, (600 Shiloh Springs Road). Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. www.lusain.com.

